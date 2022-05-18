Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,277,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $413,678.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.64 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average of $227.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

