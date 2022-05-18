Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.03.

Shares of CRM opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average of $227.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.64 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,121,158. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

