Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $242.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.03.

CRM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.60. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.64 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,277,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,121,158. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

