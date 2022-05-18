Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 10,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

