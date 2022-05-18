Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Samsonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
