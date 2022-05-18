Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ITM Power (LON:ITM) a GBX 370 Price Target

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) received a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.78) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 500 ($6.16) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.79) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 512.89 ($6.32).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 302 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 339.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 356.74. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.98.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

