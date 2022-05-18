Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITMPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

