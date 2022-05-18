Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STC. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
