Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 16,141 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CVLT traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,648. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $84.22.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.
About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.