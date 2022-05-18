Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 16,141 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,648. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,619,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,523,000 after buying an additional 768,098 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after buying an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

