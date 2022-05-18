Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.