Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Brian D. Finn Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Finn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

STRC stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.