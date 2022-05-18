Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Brian D. Finn Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Finn bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at $158,258.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STRC opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

