Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of STRCW stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

