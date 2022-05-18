Scotiabank Trims ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Target Price to C$53.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATA. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.29.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATA traded down C$3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.07. 346,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.86. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$28.57 and a 1 year high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.