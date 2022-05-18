SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $115.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $75.80. 99,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.56. SEA has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

