SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $133.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

SE stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $483,171,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

