Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HPK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

HPK opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

