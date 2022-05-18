SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings. SecureWorks posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SecureWorks.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $3,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 183,806 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 167,753 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 159,830 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.