Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

SMFR opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,099 shares of company stock valued at $79,156.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,496,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

