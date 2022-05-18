Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Semtech reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,692. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $236,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 54.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Semtech has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

