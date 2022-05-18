Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SERA. Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

SERA stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

