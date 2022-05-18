Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.