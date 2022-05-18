Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

