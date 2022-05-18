SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Update

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 65,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.74.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SFL will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

