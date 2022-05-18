Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE:SHPW opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shapeways will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

