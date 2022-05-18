Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$40.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,409. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$33.42 and a 12-month high of C$39.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. The stock has a market cap of C$17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

