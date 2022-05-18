Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -109.16 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

