Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.30. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

