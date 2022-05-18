Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

