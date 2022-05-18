Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.