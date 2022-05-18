Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

SHLS stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.40 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

