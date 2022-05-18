Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 146,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,263. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.40 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

