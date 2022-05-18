Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $893.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.65%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

