Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 35.51 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm has a market cap of £163.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. N Brown Group has a twelve month low of GBX 24.53 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.20 ($0.90).

N Brown Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

