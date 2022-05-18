Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 35.51 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm has a market cap of £163.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. N Brown Group has a twelve month low of GBX 24.53 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.20 ($0.90).
N Brown Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
