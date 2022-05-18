Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.79) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON:PFD opened at GBX 113.97 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.06. The company has a market capitalization of £983.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 95.42 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58).

In other news, insider Helen Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,067.06).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

