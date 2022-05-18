Shore Capital Upgrades Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to “Buy”

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.48) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.23).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 390 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £564.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 375 ($4.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($10.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 616.28.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

