Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Declines By 14.3%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. ABB has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,836,000 after acquiring an additional 324,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ABB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.