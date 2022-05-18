Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Decreases By 25.8%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,149,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

