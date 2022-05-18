Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Decreases By 14.5%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 69,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

