Short Interest in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Decreases By 14.0%

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ADGI opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $78.82.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.