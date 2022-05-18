Short Interest in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Decreases By 14.0%

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ADGI opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adagio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Adagio Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

