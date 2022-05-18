Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Declines By 13.7%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akumin by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.07. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

