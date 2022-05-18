Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Increases By 27.3%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 491,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,182. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.