Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Decreases By 15.6%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSIY opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

