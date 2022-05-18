Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Decreases By 15.6%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMSIY opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.
