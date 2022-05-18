Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Decreases By 13.7%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of ARNC opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Arconic has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Arconic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $9,132,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 175,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

