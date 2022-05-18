Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Decreases By 14.5%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 169,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AXLA stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Crane acquired 39,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXLA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

