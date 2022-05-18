Short Interest in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Grows By 20.1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,260,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 62,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. 2,514,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,148,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

