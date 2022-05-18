Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Drops By 14.0%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSRTF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

BSRTF stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

