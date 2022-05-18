Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Decreases By 15.3%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BFI opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.29. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

