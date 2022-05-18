Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Decreases By 15.3%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of BFI opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.29. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.
BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
