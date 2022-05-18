Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expands By 21.3%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 350,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. 347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,860. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $904.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,500 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,300 shares of company stock worth $81,170. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

