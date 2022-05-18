Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Declines By 13.9%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 557,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.83. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,478.90% and a negative return on equity of 145.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) by 351.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.