Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Drops By 14.7%

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,274,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 1,494,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.0 days.

Shares of CPAMF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.