Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Drops By 14.7%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,274,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 1,494,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.0 days.

Shares of CPAMF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

