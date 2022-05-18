Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Increases By 21.8%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,338,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 1,099,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 2,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CESDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.