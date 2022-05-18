Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Increases By 21.8%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,338,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 1,099,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 2,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.46.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.
About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.